Jacksonville, FL

PFF suggests this veteran player as a late free-agent addition for Jags

By James Johnson
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have invested a lot into their secondary these past few seasons, including signing and drafting a few notables at the cornerback position. Their biggest investment to the secondary was the addition of Darius Williams, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the team to return to his hometown.

Most local reporters feel like Williams could end up being the Jags’ starting nickel (at least for 2022), due to Tyson Campbell and Shaquill Griffin not having extensive or notable experience there. However, Williams also doesn’t have a ton of experience there either, taking 113 snaps in the slot compared to 1,714 wide, according to Pro Football Focus.

This has caused some to feel like the nickel corner position isn’t where Williams will start, though Campbell and Griffin feel less likely to play there, too. PFF’s Doug Kyed feels this is the reason the Jags could afford to sign veteran free-agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and deemed it as the move the Jags should make before camp.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Sign Chris Harris

The Jaguars have a solid top three at cornerback with Shaquill Griffin, Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell, and one of those players will likely be manning the slot. But none of them are obvious fits for the position — Williams played heavily outside with the Los Angeles Rams despite his smaller stature — and in an era when teams go four wide, it would be nice to have another option and more certainty with a player like Harris.

Harris turned 33 this offseason, and if the Jags signed him, it’s worth noting that he’d be the oldest player on the team. However, as a former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, he has more experience than any nickel candidate on the Jags’ roster, especially those we haven’t named yet.

Harris last played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and took 747 snaps for them. He ended up registering an overall grade of 62.4 in the process, and it may be worth noting that it was the second-lowest grade of his career.

When it comes to the debate of whether the Jags should sign him, it seems possible that they are comfortable with what they have at the moment. After all, maybe there was a reason they drafted two cornerbacks this April in the sixth and seventh rounds after selecting Gregory Junior and Montaric Brown.

Then there is veteran Tre Herndon, who general manager Trent Baalke felt good enough to re-sign this offseason. Another veteran to watch is Xavier Crawford, who joined the Jags this offseason alongside his former position coach from Chicago, Deshea Townsend.

Training camp will give the Jags a little time to sort out the nickel position. But if they aren’t comfortable with what they are seeing in the early stages of it, they may need to look into the idea of bringing in Harris or another veteran.

Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson puts Marshon Lattimore among his toughest opponents in the NFL

We’re experiencing a golden age of wide receiver talent in the NFL these days, with the pipeline sending gifted high school recruits through the workouts circuit and into pass-happy college programs resulting in a glut of high-end draft prospects for pro teams to fight over. But few players have taken the league by storm lately quick like Justin Jefferson. The former LSU Tiger has racked up 196 receptions for 3,016 receiving yards through his first two years in the NFL, immediately asserting himself as one of the game’s best young playmakers.
NFL Films' story on the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals is amazing

Cincinnati Bengals fans don’t need to be told just how special and historic the run to the Super Bowl was a year ago. And now that run has received the NFL Films treatment. For those unfamiliar, NFL Films chronicles the entire story of the Bengals with not only chilling narration at times, but some behind-the-scenes footage and mic’d up segments to complete the narrative.
Florida flips this 4-star quarterback from Penn State, gets commitment

Florida football fans got an unexpected surprise on Thursday afternoon when four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes out of Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida) Nease flipped his commitment from the Penn State Nittany Lions to the Orange and Blue. He stated that his recruitment is now “completely shut down” on Twitter after first announcing the news live on Jacksonville’s local sports radio station 1010 XL.
Gators add this big-time legacy running back recruit to 2023 commits

The Gators got some more great news on Thursday afternoon after a bit of a doldrum for Billy Napier and Florida football’s recruiting staff. First, they were able to flip four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes from the Penn State Nittany Lions, but an even bigger coup came shortly after when four-star running back Treyaun Webb announced his commitment to the Orange and Blue to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Spurs first-round pick Jeremy Sochan ruled out of summer league

San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Jeremy Sochan will not play in the Las Vegas Summer League after previously entering the health and safety protocol, the team announced. Sochan reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was ruled out of participating in the Spurs’ summer league training camp. The team officially ruled him out of playing in Las Vegas after he missed a week of practices.
3 former Chiefs selected as 2023 coach/contributor Hall of Fame semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced 29 semifinalists in the coaching/contributor category for the 2023 class. A total of three former members of the Kansas City Chiefs have made it through to the semifinalist round. It’s a diverse group with a head coach, general manager and a scout all up for enshrinement in this particular category. The coach/contributor committee will reconvene on July 27 to choose 12 finalist candidates from this group of 29 semifinalists.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets

With Bills CB Tre’Davious White striving to return from injury, remaining cornerbacks Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, and first-round pick Kaiir Elam are all battling for the No.2 spot for when White returns. “We got a lot of young guys in the room right now, more than the older guys,”...
NFL
