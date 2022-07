Tyrannosaurs (like the famous T. rex) is not the only group of giant carnivorous dinosaur with tiny arms. Researchers discovered a new species of dinosaur with disproportionally short arms just like T. rex called the Meraxes gigas. The findings, published in the journal Current Biology on July 7, argued that T. rex and M. gigas evolved to have tiny arms independently, and proposed some potential functions for the short arms like mating or movement support.

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO