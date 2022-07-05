ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

What ceiling? Micah Parsons discusses loft goals for he and Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

By Cameron Burnett
 2 days ago
Following his incredible rookie season, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sets his eyes on higher ceilings and rightfully so. First-team All-Pro is checked off the list for the Penn State product but he discussed his dreams for himself and brother in arms with USA Today Sports’ Jori Epstein.

Parsons wasn’t the only First-Team All-Pro for Dallas. Cornerback Trevon Diggs earned the top honors at his position after a 11-interception sophomore season, a transcendence that Parsons sees as only the beginning.

“It’s hard to say we’re the best because I know we’re young and we still make mistakes,” Parsons told USA TODAY Sports over Zoom recently. “It’s hard to put us over (Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman) Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey.

“So I won’t do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together.”

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are the epitome of a defensive duo in the modern NFL. Donald has been first-team All-Pro each year since 2015 while Ramsey has earned the recognition in back-to-back seasons. Their continued success was the catalyst for the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory and now Parsons sees their achievement as the bar.

Fitting enough, Diggs earned more All-Pro votes than Ramsey in 2021 and took the top spot from the seasoned 27-year-old. Parsons ended second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, only behind the runaway favorite in TJ Watt, which left him ahead of Donald in third.

Becoming the best defensive duo in the NFL is a lofty goal to attain but last season set a majority of award voters on the side of the pair who has spent three years in the league combined. It may not be long until Parsons can crown himself and Diggs at the top of the mountain, but Donald’s resumé speaks for itself.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year, 98 sacks and 23 forced fumbles just to put into perspective for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. If Parsons reaches that ilk, the Cowboys should be ecstatic.

“[Last year] I was still growing so much mentally and as a player, and I think when you’re a rookie first getting in the league, you’re trying to see if you belong or not. I think I kind of know where I want to be and where I’m at in this league.

“I believe in myself and my confidence.”

Speaking on Parsons’ partner in crime, Ramsey himself had some strong words about the criticism of Diggs, who plays a very different style from the former Jaguar. While Ramsey is always focused on the receiver, Diggs’ eyes stay on the quarterback while he focuses on his instincts to make more gambles than others.

Parsons agrees with Ramsey on the topic, defending Diggs’ style of play and even compared it to his own, even if it’s not under the same microscope.

“His (risk) is pointed out more because he has such a one-on-one position,” Parsons said. “People don’t realize that a lot of people gamble throughout the game. Even I gamble. Any time a quarterback gets outside the pocket, it means a defensive lineman gambled, because it’s all really a contained rush. The QB should never escape the pocket. Any time a running back gets loose, that means you took a gamble as a linebacker. As a football player, you have to learn to pick and choose your battles and what to gamble.”

In his second season, Diggs turned his gambles into 11 interceptions. Towards the end of the season, the interceptions slowed down but it turned into lockdown showings similar to Ramsey’s style, notably allowing 0 receptions to Terry McLaurin in Week 14.

The combination of Parsons and Diggs both being 23 years old sets the Cowboys up for years to come if they can keep their stars in town and the evolution of their game will continue in 2022 after spending their first season together in Dallas.

Sports
