Joseph Gonzalez makes USA Collegiate National team roster

Joseph Gonzalez was Auburn’s top starting pitcher during the 2022 season and he has continued his strong work with the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

In two appearances during the five-game series as part of the training camp, he was 1-0 with four perfect innings and five strikeouts. That was enough for him to earn a spot on the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster.

He is one of the 26 players to make the roster and will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9-15.

Gonzalez finished his sophomore season as Auburn’s leader with seven wins and a 3.22 ERA, including a 3.20 ERA in seven SEC starts. The right-hander struck out 54 batters and issued just 15 walks in 78.1 innings.

A native of Humacao, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez led Auburn with six quality starts, including four straight in SEC play from April 2-24, becoming the first Auburn pitcher since Keegan Thompson in 2015 to win four straight SEC starts. He turned in a complete game against Vanderbilt on Apr. 10, marking Auburn’s first SEC complete game since Casey Mize in 2018 and starting a streak of three straight starts of 7.0 or more innings and no walks.

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 7 a.m. CT before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

Here is a look at the full roster:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford

Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State

Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss

Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn

Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State

Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami

Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville

Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.

Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

