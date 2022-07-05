ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joseph Gonzalez makes USA Collegiate National team roster

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRgWd_0gVvV3Oy00
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Gonzalez was Auburn’s top starting pitcher during the 2022 season and he has continued his strong work with the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

In two appearances during the five-game series as part of the training camp, he was 1-0 with four perfect innings and five strikeouts. That was enough for him to earn a spot on the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster.

He is one of the 26 players to make the roster and will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9-15.

Gonzalez finished his sophomore season as Auburn’s leader with seven wins and a 3.22 ERA, including a 3.20 ERA in seven SEC starts. The right-hander struck out 54 batters and issued just 15 walks in 78.1 innings.

A native of Humacao, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez led Auburn with six quality starts, including four straight in SEC play from April 2-24, becoming the first Auburn pitcher since Keegan Thompson in 2015 to win four straight SEC starts. He turned in a complete game against Vanderbilt on Apr. 10, marking Auburn’s first SEC complete game since Casey Mize in 2018 and starting a streak of three straight starts of 7.0 or more innings and no walks.

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 7 a.m. CT before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

Here is a look at the full roster:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU

Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii

Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt

Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford

Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State

Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah

Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss

Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn

Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi

Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt

Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech

Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell

Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest

Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest

Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State

Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami

Tre’ Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU

Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville

Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.

Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU

Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.

Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

How to Watch Softball Team USA in World Games

The city of Birmingham, Alabama gets a spotlight on the national stage for the next few weeks as the 2022 World Games are finally here. Crimson Tide fans will have the opportunity to watch and support some of their own with two Alabama players on the softball roster for Team USA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Team Usa#College Baseball#College Sports#Usa Collegiate National#Auburn#Sec#Curacao
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 schools it could make sense for the Big Ten to add

Last week on Thursday, it didn’t even take a day before rumors became hard fact, as the early afternoon saw rumblings of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA, with an announcement made that said move was official come evening time. It sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma opted to move to the SEC from the Big 12, which then led to the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 to form a loose ‘alliance.’
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Gators stand nationally after picking up latest commitment?

After adding four-star edge rusher TJ Searcy on July 4, the Florida Gators have once again improved their standings in various team recruiting rankings. UF started Monday ranked No. 45 on 247Sports’ class of 2023 rankings and jumped up to No. 38 after adding Searcy, who took over as the team’s highest-rated commit. Florida is still at No. 7 in the conference rankings behind Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama and South Carolina, in that order. The Razorbacks are at No. 1 because they have 19 commits under their belt but that should change as more and more decisions come in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Naquil Betrand decommits from Colorado, names new top six

Naquil Betrand was too good to be true for the Buffaloes. After previously committing to Colorado on March 22, the 2023 offensive tackle’s stock rose quickly and he soon earned offers from several top college football programs. Betrand, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound Philadelphia, Pennsylvania three-star, visited many of those elite schools, leading many to believe his Boulder pledge would soon be gone. His decommitment on Monday was expected, unfortunately.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida flips this 4-star quarterback from Penn State, gets commitment

Florida football fans got an unexpected surprise on Thursday afternoon when four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes out of Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida) Nease flipped his commitment from the Penn State Nittany Lions to the Orange and Blue. He stated that his recruitment is now “completely shut down” on Twitter after first announcing the news live on Jacksonville’s local sports radio station 1010 XL.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heat sign undrafted center Orlando Robinson to Exhibit 10 contract

Former Fresno State center Orlando Robinson on Thursday signed a contract with the Miami Heat after going undrafted last month. Robinson was named to the All-Mountain West first team after averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal last season. He became the third Bulldogs player to earn first-team honors since the program joined the Mountain West in 2012.
FRESNO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy