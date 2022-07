I really needed this heart today! I found this heart on a tree in the parking lot of the Roseville Kaiser hospital. I just spent a long 5 hour day in the oncology department and was feeling particularly sad about dealing with my illness. I was getting in my car and saw this heart blowing in the wind. I was curious so I went over and saw the tag. It instantly brighten my day and then I had another good thing happen after it, must have been the power of the heart. Thanks so much for brightening my day! You all are a blessing to this world ❤️

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO