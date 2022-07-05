ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadas leaving hometown for Denver

 2 days ago

KDKA-TV (2) reporter Amy Wadas spent her July 4 holiday announcing her departure from the station – and Pittsburgh – come July 14...

KDKA reporter leaving Pittsburgh for Denver

KDKA reporter/anchor Amy Wadas is leaving her hometown station for a new adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Wadas announced Monday on social media that July 14 would be her last day with KDKA-TV, which hired her in 2014. “This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,”...
2022 Downtown Food Guide

With the weather warming up and the sun starting to shine more each day, what better time is there than now to come Downtown and find a new favorite restaurant, juice bar, or café? This list is a must-have for those looking to do some quality dining this summer!
Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
Founder's daughters revive Tropical Bungalow restaurant in Hempfield

Tom Papinchak said the smoothie was relatively new to Western Pennsylvania when he started selling the fruity concoction in the mid-1990s, first from a mobile thatched-roof kiosk and then at his Tropical Bungalow kiosks in Westmoreland Mall, downtown Pittsburgh and The Galleria in Johnstown. About 10 years later, he moved...
Fight escalates into stabbing at Treasure Lake camp ground

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the neck while camping in Clearfield County. Bart Thompson, 47, was in a fight with the man at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds on Friday, July 1 at 11:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to […]
Plum alumnus McAfee donates $230k worth of athletic supplies

Plum Borough School District has accepted more than $230,000 worth of athletic equipment and supplies donated by alumnus Pat McAfee. “Pat has been a tremendous friend to our athletic programs, both on and off the playing surface,” according to a statement issued by the district. “His willingness to remain connected to his alma mater and the student-athletes he cares so much for is deeply appreciated.”
Lynn Cullen Live: Grandstanding for media attention (07/06/22)

Lynn is talking about the media and the authorities making a production out of simple things, including the Lake County States Attorney's press conference to announce the charges against the Highland Park, Ohio parade shooter. Plus, Lynn discusses the several prominent Republican leaders endorsing Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro for Governor of Pennsylvania, nd the need for the Democratic Party to step up and fight back against the Republican Party.
California Area settles lawsuit against Cal U Student Association for $1.25M

California Area School District accepted a $1.25 million settlement from Cal U’s Student Association, Inc. in a suit the district filed claiming breach of contract. The school district filed the lawsuit against the Student Union Association Inc., in 2020 in Washington County Common Pleas Court. The California Area School Board approved the settlement at a meeting last month. The lawsuit contends that in September 2000, the SAI and the district entered into a contract that enabled the university to build student housing on a 10-acre plot of land in California while enjoying a tax-exempt status. The agreement was based on the SAI’s position that the property would be “subject to the Institutions of Purely Public Charity Act,” the suit states.
Man jumps from crane, dies in East Liberty, police say

A man climbed a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood early Tuesday morning and eventually jumped from what appeared to be more than 100 feet. Police said the man did not survive the fall. The crane is in the 5800 block of Centre Avenue in East Liberty. Pittsburgh Police...
Family Fit Perfectly at This Pittsburgh Couple’s Wedding Celebration

When it comes to family, they can often be the heart of what makes one’s wedding day memorable. Leading up to their Nov. 20, 2021 wedding, Andrew Macura and Maria Pallone knew the most important part of their wedding was going to be celebrating with friends and family. In fact, when their photographer, Jenna Hidinger, asked what she should focus her camera on, they said the people.
Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
