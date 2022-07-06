ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Breaking: Caleb Presley announces his commitment to the Oregon football team

By Keiji Patterson
Emerald Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-star cornerback Caleb Presley announced live on CBSSportsHQ that he was committing to the Oregon football team, on Tuesday. Presley is the highest ranked recruit out of Washington in the 2023...

247Sports

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of every Oregon State football game in 2022

We’re in the midst of the final football-less month of 2022, and as we gear up for the start of the college football season (which comes on August 27th for those teams participating in “Week Zero” contests), we’re continuing our previews of Oregon State’s campaign. Our opponent preview series will begin next week, but first, we analyze the Beavers’ 2022 slate with some help from a reliable predictive tool: ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Rush to Negotiate New Media Contract; Emeralds

The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12 announced that its board of directors has authorized negotiations. The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door. UCLA and USC leaving for the Big Ten in 2024 will knock the Pac-12 out of the nation’s second-largest media market.
HILLSBORO, OR
nbc16.com

2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational golf tournament to benefit Kidsports

Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
EUGENE, OR
dawgnation.com

Info on ‘DawgNation Duck Hunt’ Tailgate for UGA-Oregon

Buy your ticket today for the “DawgNation Duck Hunt” Tailgate!. We invite you to join DawgNation on Saturday, September 3rd, for our “DawgNation Duck Hunt” tailgate located just steps from Mercedes Benz Stadium. The 2021 National Champions begin defense of their title as they take on...
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Eugene is first US city to host global track and field competition

Your browser does not support the audio element. Over 3,000 athletes and team officials from across the globe will be making their way to Oregon. They are all coming to compete in this year’s World Athletics Championship, which begins next week. This will be the event’s first year to take place in the U.S. and will be held in what’s known as Tracktown USA. Sasha Spencer is the athlete and team experience director for the World Athletics Championships. Todd Davidson is the CEO of Travel Oregon. Portland runner Emily Infeld is a 2016 Olympian and a competitor in the 5,000 meters. They join us to share what it means for an event like this to be held in Eugene and what it might mean for the future of Oregon sports.
EUGENE, OR
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Carly Holmes injured in Sprint Car accident in Oregon

Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
UCLA
kbnd.com

OSU To Study Impacts Of Klamath Dam Removal

CORVALLIS, OR -- Oregon State University begins a unique partnership this month, joining a Klamath-area tribe to study the impact of removing four dams. The removal of four Klamath River dams built between 1918 and 1962 is expected to be a massive undertaking. "By a number of measures, it is the largest restoration, the largest dam removal in history, globally," says OSU Water Resources Engineering Professor Desiree Tullos, who is leading the research project. She says they'll document how the system changes as it undergoes the dam removal, "The changes in water quality, water quantity - How does that impact the food web? Things like algae, the cyanobacteria - How does that translate into disease risk for salmon? Or whitewater recreationalists? Or the tribes to perform their ceremonies?"
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
Emerald Media

Crueger: Greenwashing on campus

---------- Greenwashing occurs when an organization falsely markets itself as more environmentally concerned than it truly is. No better example of company greenwashing can be found than Nike, which has a notorious history of promoting itself as being ethically and environmentally conscious despite leading a humanitarian crisis of poor working conditions and lack of sustainability. Unfortunately, it appears our school may follow in the green-washed path of its favorite donor.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Eugene's many summer fairs and festivals

Summers can be daunting to college students, as dog days lurk from June to September. However, Eugene and the surrounding areas have many events to offer in the warmer months. Dare to venture beyond air-conditioned spaces? Community events can help combat feelings of isolation and boredom between spring and fall terms.
EUGENE, OR

