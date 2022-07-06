ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Red Hair In Latest IG Post

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lala Anthony took to Instagram to show off her latest look and we’re in love!

Taking to the platform, the actress and TV personality gave us major Jessica Rabit vibes when she donned a deep red wig with loose curls that we wore parted down the middle to frame her gorgeous face. Her outfit matched her hair perfectly as she rocked an all red, cut out Saint Laurant jumpsuit that currently retails for $2,190 and fit her like a glove. She rocked minimal makeup on her face and served face and body as she posed for her 13.3 million Instagram followers while hanging out in New Orleans during Essence Fest.

“Jessica vibes,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“Red head ,” one of the beauty’s millions of followers commented underneath the sexy look while another wrote, “wowww
,” and another commented, “ Untouchable
" We're loving this all red look on the superstar! What do you think about Lala's style?

Lala Anthony
La La Anthony
Naturi Naughton
