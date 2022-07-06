ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Taylor has fractured foot, no timetable for return

By Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor has a fractured left foot and will likely be placed on the injured list Wednesday, he told reporters, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register....

www.thescore.com

The Associated Press

Padres' Profar collapses after collision, taken off on cart

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart on Thursday night. Profar and Abrams both went after a flyball hit by Tommy La Stella of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch. Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield dirt. He was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed on a stretcher before being driven off on the cart. His teammates watched from a few feet away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd and held a moment of silence before hosting the Chicago Cubs. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium’s videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, the mustachioed Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched in his teeth holding a radar gun. More recently, he used a cane in concession to his age as he observed the current Dodgers from the press box. Brito had a connection to the club’s most recent World Series championship, won after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the deciding Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Victor Gonzalez was the winner and Urías earned the save. Both Mexican-born pitchers were signed by Brito, who remained part of the team’s scouting staff until his death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Mets rally in 9th, score 5 in 10th to beat Reds 8-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo's three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and the New York Mets came back late to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night. Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Schwarber homers twice in Phillies' 11-0 romp past Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez perked up when he heard Kyle Schwarber's name dropped in a question to the Spanish-speaking pitcher. Sánchez said through a translator that after he returned to the clubhouse after five shutout innings, he had one thing to say to a trainer about his slugging teammate: “Thank God I have him on my side now."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: MLB Expert Borderline Demands that Clayton Kershaw Start All-Star Game

Major League Baseball is less than two weeks away from the All-Star Game. In case you haven’t heard, Dodger Stadium is set to host the Midsummer Classic. There’s always debates about which players should be on the team, which players got snubbed, and which pitchers should start for each team. For MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds, there’s no question that Clayton Kershaw should be starting for the National League.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Riley homers, Anderson shines as Braves beat Cards 7-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Anderson enjoyed an important bounce-back game after his recent woes kept him from fully enjoying the Atlanta Braves’ best stretch of the season. Anderson allowed one run in five innings, Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, and the Braves beat the struggling St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Tuesday night.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Wild, Middleton agree to 3-year deal

The Minnesota Wild and defenseman Jacob Middleton agreed on a three-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $2.45 million Wednesday. Middleton was a pending restricted free agent. The Wild acquired him from the San Jose Sharks for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick on trade deadline day in March.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Report: Canucks, Miller far apart in extension talks

The Vancouver Canucks and star forward J.T. Miller remain far apart in negotiations for a contract extension, sources told Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli. Miller has one season left on his current contract at $5.25 million and is expected to command a significant raise on his next deal. He's eligible to ink an extension when free agency opens on July 13.
theScore

Trail Blazers waive Eric Bledsoe

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived guard Eric Bledsoe. Bledsoe was cut prior to his contract guarantee date. The 32-year-old would have been paid his entire $19.3-million salary for the 2022-23 campaign if he wasn't waived prior to July 10, according to Spotrac. He will instead earn just $3.9 million. Bledsoe signed a four-year, $70-million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks in March 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
theScore

NHL releases 2022-23 schedule

The NHL released its 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, with puck drop on the next campaign earmarked for October 7. The Nashville Predators will face the San Jose Sharks in Prague to open the season and battle there again one day later. October 11 will mark opening night in North...
numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

