ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote hit with Department of Justice lawsuit

By Mary Jo Pitzl, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBlOr_0gVvJzvf00

Lee en español

The U.S. Department of Justice is the latest to object to a new Arizona law that requires proof of citizenship for people who are registered to vote only in presidential elections.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the Justice Department said House Bill 2492 "turns back the clock" on voting rights by imposing what it calls unnecessary requirements to produce documents proving citizenship.

Currently, voters who register using a uniform application authorized by the National Voter Registration Act can attest to their citizenship under penalty of perjury; the new law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year requires specific documents to prove citizenship.

Voters who don't produce citizenship documents couldn't vote in the next presidential election and would not receive a mail-in ballot.

The bill seeks to put what are known as federal-only voters on the same status as Arizonans who register with the state form. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Arizona making such a move in 2013.

Critics say the new law still conflicts with federal law, putting election administrators in a quandary. The law is a "textbook violation" of the National Voting Rights Act, assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clark said in a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QY5St_0gVvJzvf00

The DOJ's complaint comes as two other lawsuits are awaiting action in federal court . A day after Ducey signed the legislation into law, Mi Familia Vota and a coalition of progressive nonprofit groups filed separate lawsuits with the U.S. District Court.

Most Arizona voters use the state registration form that requires proof of citizenship, but critics of the legislation say targeting the federal registration form could disqualify minority voters, particularly Native Americans and people of color who often lack the types of documents the new law requires. Among other things, the bill requires proof of where someone was born, even though disclosing that location has nothing to do with voting in Arizona, the nonprofit Living United for Change stated in its March complaint.

In its complaint, the DOJ said the law violates the National Voting Rights Act, which established a voter-registration form that requires people to attest that they are U.S. citizens. That process was upheld by the Supreme Court in the 2013 Arizona case.

The law violates the Civil Rights Act because it requires election administrators to reject registration forms based on errors and omissions that have nothing to do with establishing a voter's ability to cast a ballot, the DOJ alleges.

After the bill was signed into law, state officials agreed to delay its effective date until January 2023, so as to not cause confusion with the ongoing election cycle.

On social media, Attorney General Mark Brnovich promised to defend the state law.

"It’s another round of Brnovich v. Biden as his DOJ continues its attempts to undermine our election integrity laws. I will see you in court. Again," Brnvoich wrote on Twitter.

Ducey's office pointed to comments the governor made when he signed the bill three months ago, calling it a way to shore up election integrity.

“Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections," he wrote. "Arizona law prohibits non-citizens from voting for all state and local offices, and requires proof of citizenship.”

His comments demonstrate how the two systems conflict, which is what has triggered the trio of lawsuits.

Reach the reporter at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com and follow her on Twitter @maryjpitzl .

Support local journalism . Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote hit with Department of Justice lawsuit

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Ducey signs universal school vouchers into law; public education advocates launch referendum

As Gov. Doug Ducey signed Arizona’s universal school voucher expansion into law Thursday, public education advocates geared up for a petition drive to block the effort, promising once again to use a public referendum to halt universal access to the Empowerment Scholarship Account program.  The program is now the largest school voucher program...
ARIZONA STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. sues Arizona over proof of citizenship voting law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday that it has sued Arizona over a law signed by the state’s Republican governor in March that requires people registering to vote prove their citizenship to participate in a presidential election or to vote by mail in any federal election.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

What's on your August 2022 primary ballot for Arizona?

The 2022 elections in Arizona will put new leaders in nearly all of the most significant offices in the state. Due to term limits, people running for different offices and other factors, Arizona will elect a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general. Other statewide elected offices are on the ballot, including the superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, two members of the Arizona Corporation Commission and the mine inspector. ...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Court won't fast-track Arizona AG's election fight appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Abortion rights won't be on the Arizona ballot in November as signature drive comes up short

An effort to ensure abortion rights in Arizona failed to get enough signatures to get on the November ballot, but supporters say they've tapped into a vein of voter activism that could fuel a similar effort in 2024. The Right to Reproductive Freedom Act would have left matters from birth control to abortion in the hands of women and their doctors, and would have barred any government efforts to penalize or restrict any licensed medical professional who provide...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mercury host rally to push for Brittney Griner's release; Recording police in close range is now illegal; This historic café is closing

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for more than four months on drug charges. House Bill 2319, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, makes it illegal for anyone within 8 feet of law enforcement...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Voter Registration#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Lee En Espa Ol#District Court#The Justice Department#House#Legislature#Arizonans#The U S Supreme Court#Doj
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Future of Phoenix's police oversight office unknown as Ducey signs bill limiting investigations

The future of Phoenix's new police oversight office hangs in the balance after a bill imposing limits on all Arizona entities investigating police was signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday.  House Bill 2721 requires all Arizona entities investigating police to have membership that includes police officers from the same agency being investigated. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Salon

Supreme Court rules Biden can end “remain in Mexico” policy but sends case back to a Texas court

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Supreme Court rules Biden administration can end "remain in Mexico" policy, sending case back to a Texas court" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Twitter
Salon

SCOTUS upholds Louisiana GOP map despite two courts finding that it violates the Voting Rights Act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Tuesday decried the U.S. Supreme Court's reinstatement of Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, which a federal judge said will cause "irreparable harm" to Black voters in the 2022 midterm elections and likely violates the Voting Rights Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gilbert election: Where candidates stand on transportation, housing and political infighting

Gilbert voters will elect at least two new faces to the Gilbert Town Council as two council members are not running for re-election. Nine candidates on the ballot and one write-in candidate are running for four at-large seats. Incumbent Councilmembers Yung Koprowski, an engineer, and Scott September, a regional manager for Crown Castle International, were both appointed to their seats and are seeking their first election. ...
GILBERT, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy