The Dallas Mavericks have had an up and down offseason so far. They kicked off the summer by trading for former Houston Rockets big man, Christian Wood. The deal was lauded as the Mavs swung for the fences with a low-risk, high-reward move that will pair superstar Luka Doncic with perhaps the best frontcourt talent he’s played with in his NBA career thus far.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO