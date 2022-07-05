ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples Daily News

Naples woman charged in alleged million-dollar fraud scheme involving jewelry, profits

By Michael Braun, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

A Naples woman who formerly helped run a family-owned boutique in Olde Naples is facing multiple felony charges, accused of a million-dollar fraud scheme.

Yulia Yugay, 44, was arrested Monday on a warrant listing first-degree felony charges of fraud, theft and criminal use of personal identification that stemmed from an investigation by Naples police that started in October 2020. The fraud and thefts began in 2017, court documents said.

The investigation began after the owners of the family-owned Marissa Collections boutique in the city's downtown business district reported that Yugay, their former chief operations officer, exploited her position and created a fraudulent account using a client’s personal information, without the client's consent or knowledge.

Avoid fraud: Q&A: In wake of APMS investigation, Southwest Florida HOA attorney explains how to avoid fraud

Collaboration urged: Collier judge urges HOAs, American Property Management to work together in condo fraud suit

$2 million theft? Naples man, a felon, charged in COVID relief fraud; complaint alleges he acquired over $2M

Information from Naples police said Yugay used the account for personal gains by:

• Creating fraudulent jewelry orders where she benefited from the sales,

commissions, and bonuses from the fake orders, but kept the jewelry.

• Crediting her personal credit card over $50,000 utilizing false returns under the fraudulent customer account.

• Stealing cash deposits totaling over $10,000.

Information from court documents said that Yugay used the scheme to deprived the business of profits from ordered jewelry totaling over $400,000.

She allegedly also billed over $600,000 to the fraudulent store house account, in the name of the client.

Court documents said Yugay had been with the store since 2006 and had forged a close bond with the owners.

The owners told police that Yugay had made some restitution and returned some jewelry but that many of the items could not be resold since they were in odd sizes using inferior gems set in unusual designs.

Information in court documents said that Yugay wrote a confession to the owners in October 2018 and trained a replacement. She eventually stopped showing up for work, the court information said, and ended cooperation with an audit of the losses in December 2018.

Yugay was arrested and released on bond Monday with her arraignment is scheduled Aug. 1.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman charged in alleged million-dollar fraud scheme involving jewelry, profits

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 4 WFTX

Man accused of fraud arrested at Fort Myers bank

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies responded to a bank in Fort Myers after a man attempts to withdraw $4,200 with a fraudulent license. According to the report, On July 1, the suspect William Garcia attempted to withdraw the money from an account with a license that was not his and forged a withdrawal document.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Authorities say crime spree at 4 casino arcades in Lee County are related

At least three casino arcades across Lee County were targeted in a crime spree that included robberies and grand thefts on Thursday. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Cape Coral Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Myers Police Department are investigating similar cases “which are believed to be related.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Jewelry#Credit Card#Marissa Collections#Apms
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested in Pine Manor accused of stealing generator worth $2.2K

Three men arrested in Pine Manor on Thursday morning are accused of stealing a generator worth over $2,000 from a Lee County business. According to an arrest report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher McCormick, 30, Christopher Thompson, 41, and Richard Waltman, 51, were arrested after a man reported that a $2,200 Predator Inverter 9500 generator has been stolen from his business on Cypress Lake Drive in Villas. There was an Apple AirTag tracking device attached to the generator, as the man said his previous generator has been stolen.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 6

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested for stealing car idling in a bank parking lot in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police have arrested two people who they say stole a car that was left idling in the parking lot of a bank in Cape Coral on Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Lucas Gregory Schulz and 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Noah McClung got in the car that was idling in a bank parking lot on Del Prado Boulevard and drove off.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Death investigation on Connecticut Rd.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a death investigation on Connecticut Road and Jefferson Drive in Lehigh Acres. According to LCSO, the investigation began Tuesday evening. The case remains under investigation however LCSO says that as of right now, it is...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Body found near dumpster at Fort Myers smoothie shop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a Fort Myers strip mall. The body was discovered Wednesday morning near the dumpster area behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. Police confirmed the discovery and say initial evidence at...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Missing Mass. girl, mom may be in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in Southwest Florida. Investigators out of Springfield, Mass. say Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6. She may be in the company of her mother, Jewel Melendez. Investigators say...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy