Gov. Roy Cooper is faced with the decision on whether to sign, veto or allow the spending plan passed last week by North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature. Context: Cooper, who has just two years left in his term, has yet to achieve one of his top priorities — Medicaid expansion. He's come close twice in the past year, including in the latest round of budget negotiations. The policy ultimately wasn't included in the budget lawmakers sent to his desk last week.

