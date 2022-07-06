ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PCT Week 11: Storms, Desolation Wilderness, Family

By Thomas Allie
thetrek.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the High Sierra in the rear view, we’re off to the last of the Sierra Nevada region, Lake Tahoe. There is still plenty of snow to get through, and while I can tolerate it, I’m looking forward to not having to deal with it soon. I...

thetrek.co

Three months on the PCT: a reflection

The last time you heard from me, I was in Big Bear Lake, more than 700 miles South from here. Since then, I’ve finished the desert section and now I have almost made it to the end of the Sierra. Trail life and especially trail town life proved too distracting to keep up with this blog, unfortunately. But I’m going to do my best to better my life from now on!
