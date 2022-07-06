ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Alcantara dominant again as Marlins beat Angels 2-1

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1...

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week 13 minor league review

Over the last week, Yankees affiliates won three and tied one of their series. After struggling for most of the season, Triple-A Scranton has taken off in the past month behind the play of some of the most notable prospects on the roster. Across the system, the pitching continues to be a strength as several pitchers recently turned in their best performances of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami Herald

Cy Young alert! Marlins ace-on-fire Alcantara tosses another gem in 6th straight Miami win | Opinion

Jose Fernandez, a font of electricity on a pitcher's mound, was cruelly taken from us not quite six years ago, at the outset of his prime, in a horrific boating accident. Less than a year later, in St. Louis but bound for Miami, a then-unheard-of young pitcher named Sandy Alcantara would make his major-league debut, and soon after be traded to the Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Mets maul Marlins 10-0 behind Davis, McCann and Williams

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann launched a three-run homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night behind a splendid start from Trevor Williams. Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb kept on Dodgers' bench on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies starting Elehuris Montero at first base on Wednesday night

Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero will operate first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was shifted to right field, and Connor Joe was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Hall homers, drives in 2, Phillies take series from Nats

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Thursday. Didi Gregorius added an RBI triple for Philadelphia, which took two of three from last-place Washington and improved to 6-2 against its NL East rival. The Phillies entered third in the division, eight games behind the Mets. "We're playing well and getting a lot of contributions from a lot of people and that's big," interim manager Rob Thomson said. Hall extended Philadelphia's advantage to 5-2 with two outs in the seventh with a drive off the right-field foul pole. It was Hall's fourth homer in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take over for injured star Bryce Harper (broken left thumb) as the club's designated hitter batting in the cleanup spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani dominates on mound, hits go-ahead single for Angels

Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits. Ohtani (8-4) walked three and struck out 10 before 18,741, the fourth-largest crowd at loanDepot Park this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

