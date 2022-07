This whole Elon Musk will-he-or-won’t-he consummate his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter could not get any weirder. After waiving the customary due diligence, the Tesla CEO is now blaming his cold feet on all the bot, spam, and other assorted trash on the platform. Apparently, that’s all too much to deal with for the same brilliant engineering mind that built a company whose rockets can land themselves on ships in the middle of the ocean. There’s also the tiny inconvenience of Twitter’s share price (around $36, as of the time of this writing) hovering below the $54.20/share that Musk offered for the company.

21 MINUTES AGO