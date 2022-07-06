ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler boy in critical condition after shooting during violent July 4th in Oakland

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

Oakland police chief details violence over July 4th weekend, including shooting of toddler 02:14

OAKLAND – A three-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being shot while sitting in a car Monday night in East Oakland, one of multiple shootings and homicides being investigated by police.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday evening in front of an apartment complex on 26th Avenue near 25th street, Oakland police said Tuesday.

Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong told media during a press conference Tuesday that responding officers may have saved the boy's life by driving him to the hospital themselves.

Police said the boy was shot in the torso and arrived at the hospital in critical condition, but has since stabilized. Police are investigating the possibility that a relative was involved in the shooting.

Oakland authorities confirmed there were three additional homicides over the holiday weekend. Armstrong also revealed a man was found shot inside of a car along Dowling Street at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

The chief said shooters used three handguns to unload more than 100 rounds at the scene.

Police are also investigating the celebratory gunfire near the Oakland Coliseum that led to five people being injured by falling bullet fragments as they watched a fireworks show after the Oakland A's game .

