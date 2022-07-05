ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Firecrackers, Fashion & Family: How These Celebs Celebrated The 4th Of July

By Shamika Sanders
 2 days ago

Whether you celebrate the 4th of July or Juneteenth, we can all agree Independence Day is a holiday we enjoy spending on the grill, in the pool, and with family and friends. This 4th of July served us fireworks and fashion as our favorite celebs stepped out in fine looks or kept it chill at home with family-friendly festivities.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James served us a mommy/daughter slay. Jayda Cheaves was spotted on the scene in Saint Laurent and JT, of the city Girls, shed some tears while watching fireworks with her boo Lil Uzi Vert.

Check out how these celebs spent the 4th of July.

1. Gabrielle Union And Kaavia James

Mommy daughter duo Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James always bring the fashion and the 4th of July was no different with the personable pair popping up on our timelines in coordinating floral swimwear.

2. Kandi Burruss And Family

Kandi Burruss is booked and busy, so when the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star gets to chill out with her family, she’s all smiles. Kandi and her family spent the holiday with their friend Monyetta Shaw. “I love a day when I don’t have to cook & I can just pop up at everybody’s house & get a plate! Thanks for the invite @monyettashaw!” she captioned this family-friendly photo on Instagram.

3. Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens

Gymnastics champion Simone Biles spent the 4th with her NFL boo Jonathan Owens, serving us emerald green goddess and abs in a stylish two-piece bandeau and skirt.

4. Jayda Cheaves

Businesswoman and influencer Jayda Cheavesgave us a style moment to remember on the 4th, stepping out in $2,990 Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and $3,065 #Judith Leiber telephone bag.

Cleveland, OH
