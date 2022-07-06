ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Service, swag seller, staffers arrive in advance of Trump Save America rally on Saturday

By Suzanne Downing
 2 days ago
The excitement is building for the Save America Trump rally, scheduled for Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Arena on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage. Former President Donald Trump will be the featured speaker on behalf of Kelly Tshibaka, running for U.S. Senate; Sarah Palin, running for U.S. House, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Secret Service have been assigned to scout the city for dangerous types, and a few on social media might even be getting a visit from a law official or two, just to check on the nature of their social media threats.

Already, a few merchandise booths have popped up around Anchorage, with hats, shirts, stickers, and other Trump items for sale.

The man behind it is Antwon (Zakos) Williams of South Carolina. Once upon a time he was a supporter of Barack Obama, but when Hillary Clinton ran for president, Williams said he started catching on. He began listening to Donald Trump and found that he had to agree that black Americans were being manipulated by the Democrats.

Williams is in charge of all the official Save America merchandise booths at the rallies. He goes from state to state with the Trump organization, and has a close relationship with the former president.

But for this rally, the booths, tables, and merchandise were delayed arriving in Alaska due to the washout of the Alcan Highway last Friday. That put Williams behind in getting merchandise out several days before a rally. Usually the public likes to buy their Trump swag in advance, he said.

An official Trump merchandise dealer at the corner of Benson and New Seward Highway. Point Blank firearms safety loaned the tent after the Alcan Highway washout slowed the delivery of tents and tables.

With the pressure of time, Williams’ pop-up shops were rescued by Trump supporter Donna Anthony, who runs a firearms safety business and has a fair booth tent that she loaned Williams until the official Trump ones arrive. Her booth tents say “Point Blank” on them, but they are the sanctioned Trump merchandise locations, awaiting the arrival of the delayed tents.

On the Must Read Alaska Show that was live on Tuesday, Williams advised people to get to the arena early — by 6 am — if they hope to get a seat. If they arrive at noon, they probably won’t get inside, he advised.

The rest of the advance team for the Trump rally arrive on Wednesday in Anchorage. Insiders said it will be a busy day for preparations.

republican patriot
1d ago

He is the one to save our country. The democrats want to bring it to our knee’s and turn us to socialism. No thank you

Guf Redd
2d ago

It baffles me that this guy can support him when he has publicly and repeatedly shown his disdain for people of color.

