Emma Stone sells Malibu mansion for $4.4million

Idris and Sabrina Elba believe that when you treat yourself well you treat others well. That ethos forms the basis of their new project, a genderless skin care brand called S’able Labs, launching on July 12 with three products made with natural ingredients from East Africa. S’able Labs skin...
Armie Hammer retreated from the public spotlight amid his scandals, but he resurfaced this week after a flyer allegedly showed that the Death on the Nile star was working as a concierge at a Cayman Islands resort. His lawyer said the flyer was fake while a hotel employee said it was part of a prank. TMZ later published photos of Hammer wearing an outfit that sure looks like he's doing something at the resort.
Amazon has secured rights to the untitled wedding comedy from writer-director Nick Stoller (Bros), which has Will Ferrell (Barbie) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) attached to star, Deadline can confirm. We brought you news of this hot package first, at a point when there were multiple offers for it.
Taylor just made a Swift cameo in the trailer for Hollywood’s newest star-studded blockbuster. Appearing alongside stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, the 32-year-old pop star’s face popped up for just a split second in Wednesday’s (July 6) first trailer for David O. Russel’s upcoming murder mystery film Amsterdam.
Bennifer is still going strong. The Marry Me star was spotted visiting her beau on the set of his new film. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited 18 years after ending their engagement and say they've found eternal love in one another that'll last a lifetime. Affleck is currently filming an untitled flick about Nike in L.A. Daily Mail snapped shots of the pair in town. Lopez, 52, dressed in white wide-leg pants and a black top with platform black heels. Her hair was pulled back in a tight, sleek bun with gold hoop earrings as she held Affleck's hand. Affleck, 49, donned a more casual look as he wore a black hoodie as he puffed on a cigarette.
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime pal Tobey Maguire were seen living it up over the weekend at an exclusive party in Los Angeles surrounded by a ton of young models and social media influencers. Radar has obtained snaps of the 47-year-old Catch Me If You Can star and the Spiderman...
She's a Barbie (birthday) girl! Margot Robbie celebrated her 32nd birthday while on set of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film on Tuesday. The film crew spent last week shooting in Los Angeles' Venice Beach, where Robbie starred in scenes alongside Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera wearing neon roller skates and hot pink '80s outfits.
Natalie Portman and her co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson led the star-studded arrivals on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love And Thunder. The 41-year-old Academy Award winner, who plays Thor's love interest-turned-superhero Jane Foster, hit the red carpet in a dazzling bronze sequin...
Click here to read the full article. If you were wondering what Reese Witherspoon did in her spare time outside of acting, producing TV shows and movies, and raising a family, you know now. The 46-year-old actress has been swooping up real estate at a frenetic pace in 2022, and she’s targeted two cities for her home base: Los Angeles and Nashville.
She put her swanky Mandeville Canyon estate, in the ultra-luxe area of Brentwood in Los Angeles, on the market earlier this year for $25 million. Per Dirt, Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth then spent $5 million on another neighborhood ranch...
James Corden recently honored Tom Cruise for the veteran actor’s 60th birthday at a legendary party in the UK. Over the weekend, the Top Gun: Maverick star celebrated the milestone with a birthday bash in Oxfordshire where guests included Corden, Simon Pegg, and Benedict Cumberbatch. During the party, “The...
Jennifer Lopez is supporting fiancé Ben Affleck on the set of his new movie in style. Photos captured yesterday show the couple packing on the PDA while walking the Santa Monica set of Affleck's forthcoming film, an untitled project that follows a Nike marketing executive as he persuades Michael Jordan to represent the brand.
While the talented actor Jake Gyllenhaal‘s love life may be under the limelight lately due to Taylor Swift fans, he has been romantically linked to many other women over the years, most of them actresses and models. Read more about the Donnie Darko star’s dating history here. Jenny...
A-lister Jennifer Aniston is more than just a successful actress. The businesswoman, producer, and director has been a household name since the '90s, when she starred as Rachel Green on the hit NBC show Friends. Article continues below advertisement. But beyond her role on Friends, the iconic series that aired...
Brad Pitt has spoken about finding a “private and selective” Alcoholics Annonymous meeting to avoid what he feared would be “atrocious” exploitation by the media.The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star got sober in 2016, following a widely publicised split from his then-wife, Angelina Jolie.He attended AA meetings for a year and a half, and touched on the experience in a new interview.Speaking to GQ for its July/August issue, Pitt recalled: “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe. “Because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip...
Nicole Kidman will soon start work on a new film for struggling steaming giant Netflix. The 54-year-old will co-star with Zac Efron and Joey King in the as-yet-untitled romantic comedy, reports Hollywood Reporter. Specific details of the plot are under wraps, but the story will involve a young woman, her...
Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
Tom Cruise has been spotted with a new mystery woman at Adele's concert in Hyde Park, London on Friday. Mission Impossible star was seen with the mystery brunette at the park. The Maverick actor was spotted walking with the unknown woman, who wore a pink sweater and flared trousers.
