Emma Stone sells Malibu mansion for $4.4million

Bennifer is still going strong. The Marry Me star was spotted visiting her beau on the set of his new film. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited 18 years after ending their engagement and say they've found eternal love in one another that'll last a lifetime. Affleck is currently filming an untitled flick about Nike in L.A. Daily Mail snapped shots of the pair in town. Lopez, 52, dressed in white wide-leg pants and a black top with platform black heels. Her hair was pulled back in a tight, sleek bun with gold hoop earrings as she held Affleck's hand. Affleck, 49, donned a more casual look as he wore a black hoodie as he puffed on a cigarette.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO