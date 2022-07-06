Monkeypox cases rising in Tri-State Area

Monkeypox cases climbing in Tri-State Area 00:28

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Monkeypox cases are rising in the Tri-State Area.

Connecticut has reported its first case of the virus. Health officials say the patient is a man between 40-49 years old who lives in the New Haven area.

There are now seven cases of monkeypox in New Jersey.

In New York state, the number of people testing positive doubled since last week to 120. Most of the cases are in the city.

Monkeypox is spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person.