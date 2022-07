Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half, Caleb Houstan had 20 and the Orlando Magic breezed to a 91-77 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night to open play in the Las Vegas Summer League. Banchero hit his first three shots — two of them 3-pointers — and added six assists. Devin Cannady scored 15 points, while R.J. Hampton contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Christopher led the Rockets with 22 points. No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Tari Eason, the No. 17 pick, had 14 points and 13 rebounds. PISTONS 81, TRAIL BLAZERS 78

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO