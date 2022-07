July 6, 2022 – The FDA is warning that parents should avoid using neck floats for infants with special needs or developmental delays. According to the agency, companies have been advertising the products as having health benefits for children with physical and developmental problems, despite a lack of evidence for such claims. The companies, which the FDA did not name, claimed that water therapy with floats could help babies with special needs – like those with spina bifida – to increase muscle tone, boost flexibility and range of motion, and build lung capacity, among other benefits.

