Emily Gallagher, who represents the north Brooklyn neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Greenpoint in the New York State Assembly, recently set out on a heroic, if not quixotic, mission. In an effort to untangle discrepancies in property valuations in New York City, Gallagher filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with the city's Department of Finance (DOF), the Riverdale Press reports. Gallagher asked for a copy of the computer model the DOF uses to adjust the incomes and expenses of comparable rental properties that are used to establish the valuations of condos and co-ops, a key element in computing property taxes. (Class 2 properties include all rental buildings, condos, and co-ops, which together makeup 83% of the residential properties on which New York City collects taxes.)

3 DAYS AGO