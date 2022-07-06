ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

2022 Easter Jeep Safari: Episode 225 of The Truck Show Podcast

Cover picture for the articleHolman heads to the 2022 Easter Safari in Moab, Utah and catches up with Jeep's head designer, Mark Allen, and the Head of Jeep, North America, Jim Morrision. Ford teases that a second electric truck is on the way, and a vintage duallie-converted Suburban sells at auction. The Truck...

