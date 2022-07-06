2022 Easter Jeep Safari: Episode 225 of The Truck Show Podcast

The learning curve can be tough, but technology has made life easier for us all—especially when it comes to cars. Remember the last time you printed MapQuest directions to get around, or carried paper maps in your glovebox? Or twisted a key to start a car? Life was complicated back then, but it's getting easier now. With connected cars becoming increasingly common and access to the world at our fingertips, we're able to get around faster. Genesis has embraced the newest technology trends and our new 2022 Genesis GV70 long-term test car is no exception. Besides getting the usual Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and satellite navigation functionality to help you get to your destination faster, the automaker went a step further, adding technology to help you get going quicker.
