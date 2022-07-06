Aussie Deals: 26% off a RTX 3090 Ti, Half off Dying Light 2, Save Hundreds on LEGO and More!

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ubisoft announced Skull and Bones release date and platforms today. Skull and Bones is based on naval combat in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. Skull and Bones faced numerous delays, missing its initial 2018 release window and every subsequent year after that until now. Bandai Namco has officially commemorated the efforts of Elden Ring's most legendary player, Let Me Solo Her, by sending him an actual sword and other goodies from Elden Ring. Let Me Solo Her first emerged in April to balance the universe as Malenia, Blade of Miquella emerged as Elden Ring's toughest boss, and in the end defeated her 1,000 times. Kazuki Takahashi, the Japanese artist who created the beloved manga series Yu-Gi-Oh! has died, aged 60. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
