Aussie Deals: 26% off a RTX 3090 Ti, Half off Dying Light 2, Save Hundreds on LEGO and More!

The next Hearthstone set is hitting the game on August 2nd (August 3 in ANZ), and will add 135 new cards, not to mention an air of mystery. With a central whodunnit, complete with a character called Murloc Holmes on the case, Murder at Castle Nathria is shaping up to be a lot of fun. In addition to ten legendary “suspects” (one for each class), it introduces a new card type: locations. Location cards are played to the board and can then be activated a set number of times, with a turn off between each activation. It’s all very Cluedo-esque. Alongside this is a new keyword: infuse. Cards with infuse are powered up when a certain number of friendly minions die while they’re in hand. You can see examples of all these new additions in the gallery below.

