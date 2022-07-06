ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie Deals: 26% off a RTX 3090 Ti, Half off Dying Light 2, Save Hundreds on LEGO and More!

By Adam Mathew
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough I despise the term, it is in fact Hump Day. Now's the time to plan ahead for the downward journey into the blessed (hopefully dry) lowlands of the weekend...

IGN

IGN

IGN

IGN

IGN

IGN

IGN

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Announced for 2023

After a tease last month, we have confirmation: Lollipop Chainsaw will receive a full remake in 2023. Announced by publisher Dragami Games – which is led by the original game's producer, Yoshimi Yasuda – the game will arrive worldwide next year, although a formal title or platforms have not yet been announced. It will be developed by "a combination of development staff from the original version, including Yasuda as producer, and new development staff from Dragami Games."
VIDEO GAMES
Aussie Deals: A Price Shred of TMNT, Discounted Official Controllers and $200 off the LEGO Falcon!

Thank your own personal God—possibly Atreus—it's Friday! Even better, it's the Friday before Prime Day (12-13 July). That means a few of the forthcoming deals have, well, actually started oozing out early. Case in point: now's a great time to secure a replacement XSX or PS5 controller. There's always a chance that stocks might not last. I'd make a play on a peripheral today.
NFL
GTA 5 and Red Dead 2 VR Mod Creator Issued Takedown Notice by Take-Two

Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and the Mafia trilogy publisher Take-Two Interactive has ordered a popular virtual reality modder to take down his adaptations of the games. As reported by PC Gamer, Luke Ross said on his Patreon that Take-Two is ordering that he removes "all their...
VIDEO GAMES
Little Witch in the Woods Wiki Guide

Aurea is a traveling merchant that is cursed. After Ellie helps Aurea in dispelling the curse, you can, later on, visit Aurea's Shop near the village's fountain to purchase an assortment of wares.
VIDEO GAMES
Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator Kazuki Takahashi Dies, Aged 60

Kazuki Takahashi, the Japanese artist who created the beloved manga series Yu-Gi-Oh! has died, aged 60. According to reports from Japan public broadcaster NHK, Takahashi was discovered floating in shallow waters off the coast of Nago City, Okinawa Island by the Japan Coast Guard on Wednesday morning, June 6. He was wearing snorkeling equipment when found. Police and the Coast Guard are currently investigating the circumstances around Takahashi’s death.
COMICS
Meta Quest Headsets No Longer Require a Facebook Account Starting Next Month

Meta announced today that it is launching a new account system for its line of virtual reality headsets. The move follows a pledge the company made last year that it would require most users to log into its VR headsets using a Facebook account. But beginning in August, Meta accounts will roll out to new and existing Quest users.
ELECTRONICS
Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Which Is the Best Smartphone For You?

The Nothing Phone 1 has been unveiled and it has caused some waves in the market. The design style has sparked intrigue for many and everyone is anticipating the features that this smartphone will be launched with. The person in command for this project is none other than Carl Pei, who was responsible for the quick rise of top tier smartphone brand OnePlus. So naturally many people have been wondering whether the Nothing Phone 1 is better or the OnePlus Nord 2T.
CELL PHONES
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Review

There’s normal hardware, and then there’s gaming hardware. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro falls squarely into the latter camp. It holds nothing back, slapping down high-end specs and an over-the-top design at every turn. A smartphone this grandiose comes with a price to match, weighing in at €1,299 (which could land it anywhere from $1,300 to over $1,500 when it eventually drops in the US). So, let’s have a look at what all you get for that money when you could grab an iPhone 13 Pro or Galaxy S22 Ultra for less.
CELL PHONES
Intellivision Amico Console Still in Development, CEO Says

It was reported yesterday that the trademark for the Intellivision Amico had been abandoned, spurring speculation that development on the console has ceased. Now, the company's CEO says work on the system is ongoing and that the trademark is very much alive. In an email sent to IGN from Intellivision...
ELECTRONICS
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Review

Almost two years ago I reviewed the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, a gaming laptop with two displays. And now Asus is back at it again, this time with the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 that boasts a 16-inch main display with a 14-inch secondary display just below it. It still looks wildly cool and chaotic, but this time around I’ve actually found a use for the second screen.
COMPUTERS
RoboCop FPS Shows Off Gameplay, Coming in June 2023

Upcoming FPS RoboCop: Rogue City has shown off its first gameplay and revealed lead character Alex Murphy, with the full likeness of original actor Peter Weller. The game is now scheduled to arrive in June 2023. Shown off at today's Nacon Connect showcase, we got a look at the game's...
VIDEO GAMES

