Eugene, OR

Acid attack victim breaks silence

By Grace Smith
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- After being brutally attacked with acid a Eugene woman is breaking her silence, hoping that sharing her story will lead to the arrest of her attacker. Officials with the Eugene police department said the 26-year-old female victim identifies as Native American. The victim said she wanted to remain...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 9

Elise Goobldeegook
2d ago

I am glad she beefed up security around her apartment and that she has a supportive partner. it sounds like the attacker might be either brain fried from drug use, on drugs when he does this, has some untreated mental health issue, or a combination of those if he's talking to himself while he attacks. and that isn't surprising. there's a lot of people around here who are unpredictable and don't seem all that in touch with reality. I don't blame her for wanting to leave the area. I would too if I was in her shoes.

Reply(2)
5
becky holm
1d ago

Has there been any witnesses to any of the "attacks?"Has there been any other ongoing racial attacks to anyone else in the area? Why her?

Reply
2
 

