According to a press release from the city of Susanville, “The Susanville City Council met in closed session July 6, 2022, regarding existing litigation related to the announced closure of the California Correctional Center and in light of the trailer bill that mandates closure of the CCC by June 26, 2023. The Susanville City Council directed staff to continue to explore legal mechanisms to keep the facility open and operational, while simultaneously working to open a dialog with state representatives regarding the future of the facility.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO