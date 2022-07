The Eagles are loaded at linebacker going into training camp. A lot of players are going to be fighting for spots to make that final 53-man roster. This article will specifically be analyzing the three middle linebackers the Philadelphia Eagles have on their depth chart. These players include T.J. Edwards who has really stood out the past two seasons as a solid starter for this Eagles team. Furthermore, rookie Nakobe Dean is another player that is behind Edwards. He has a lot of hype surrounding him as he was a beast at Georgia. The Eagles round off this position with Shaun Bradley, who has been on the Eagles for two seasons and mostly plays on special teams.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO