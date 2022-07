Stanley Watts wanted his eleven year old daughter to experience catching a shark so he took her fishing right at the end of the block in Lanoka Harbor from where they live where Sophia cast her pole and within just a few minutes was excited to be pulling in her first shark (dog fish). Dad caught the excitement on video for all to share in her moment of excitement and to congratulate her on a job well done. Stanley said they caught three within the first 20 minutes and of course they were catch and release.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO