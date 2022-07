The Chicago Bulls dynasty had 2 parts to it, they won their first three-peat with some different players around Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen than the one they had for the second go-around. While the likes of Horace Grant and John Paxson are still remembered well, players like Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr attained the elite honor of being part of the 96' Bulls that won 72 games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO