ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of SW Iowa until 10 p.m.

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
hoosieragtoday.com

Another Iowa Derecho This Week

It wasn’t that long ago that many of us had never heard the word “derecho”, but now Iowa has seen three of them in the past three years. Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa State climatologist, says this particular storm earlier this week started in South Dakota and moved into northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Flash flood risk in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A rare MODERATE (or 3 out of 4 risk) of flash flooding outlook has been issued for parts of the region Wednesday night. That means numerous flash flood events will be possible - some significant. A widespread 2-3" of rain...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nebraska State
Kat Kountry 105

Another Derecho Blasts Its Way Across Eastern Iowa

Yesterday morning while at lunch, a friend texted me and said that weather experts were not only predicting strong storms for Eastern Iowa Tuesday evening, but they were saying that conditions were perfect for another derecho. Prior to 2020, many Iowans had never heard of the term before. Now, in 2022, it seems like thee high powered wind storm happens at least once a year. And I for one, am sick of it!
northwestmoinfo.com

Last Night’s Storm May be Classified as Iowa’s 3rd Derecho in 3 Years

(Radio Iowa) The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa last (Tuesday) night -might- be classified as another derecho, what would be the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line wind storm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm#Mph
joynealkidney.com

Iowa’s M and M Divide

Iowa might not have the Continental Divide, the mountainous line that determines whether the rivers of the nation run toward the Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. But we have our own M and M Divide, marking the line for Iowa watersheds toward the Missouri River on the west or the Mississippi on the east.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
We Are Iowa

Party at the pump: Iowa gas prices now decreasing

IOWA, USA — After months of paying more at the pump, gas prices are on the decline in Iowa. According to GasBuddy and AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa is approximately $4.56 as of Thursday, down six cents from the previous week. Prices vary...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 8th, 2022

(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, July 7th, 2022

(Battle Creek, IA) – Investigators continue looking into why an unoccupied home near Battle Creek exploded Wednesday morning. According to nearby residents, three people were inside the house at the time, cleaning it, when the blast happened. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman says it “could be some time before we determine the cause of the explosion.” The three people injured were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Their identities have not been released.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamations for 4 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Iowa counties are now under a state disaster proclamation due to this week's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago in northern Iowa. That proclamation allows those counties to use state resources for disaster clean-up. It...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
DUBUQUE, IA
hamburgreporter.com

Yard and Garden: Growing hydrangeas in Iowa

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular summerblooming shrubs in the home landscape. Their large flower clusters not only look great in the garden, but also make excellent cut and dried flowers. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists answer common questions about growing hydrangeas in your landscape.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy