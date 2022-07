(Atlantic) -- Mass resignations and retirements have left the Cass County Treasurer's Office short-handed and offering limited services for the time being. Cass County Treasurer Tracey Marshall tells KMA News four of her five full-time staff members left for other jobs, and the fifth decided to retire -- thus sparking a temporary closure in the office for new staff training. Marshall says the workers cited better pay and less stress as reasons for leaving Cass County. She says the training and review process -- including background checks and fingerprints -- for Department of Transportation processing can take anywhere from 4-6 weeks.

