As if the COVID restrictions of the past two years weren’t hard enough for our local small businesses to navigate to continue doing business, I’m wondering what the impact will be of the New Mexico Paid Sick Leave (Healthy Workplaces Act) which just became effective on July 1. In short, the act applies to all employees – full-time, part-time, seasonal, temporary, salaried, tipped, or on per-diem as well as employees who are paid on task, piece, or commission basis. Employees will accrue one hour of earned sick leave for every thirty hours worked up to 64 hours which can carry over year-to-year.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO