Having grown up with the gothic beasts and bastions of Knebworth House, our childhoods highlighted by raucous rock concerts, my sister Morwenna and I have always felt an affinity with loud guitars and screaming crowds. Perhaps that is what drew us to the 15th edition of Hellfest – the annual rock and heavy metal festival in Clisson, France. A festival which 60,000 revellers a day descend on each year – and that always sells out instantly before the full line up is even announced. It has the largest turnover of any festival in France.

