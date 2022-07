Charles R. Bradford, Jr. of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a long illness. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on July 13, 1934. Survived by his wife, Naudiene of 69 years; sons, Michael, Philip (Terri), Chuck (Linda); daughters, Deborah Arnold (James), Annette Bradford; 19 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

CARROLLTON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO