Coroner: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Rankin Co.

JACKSON, Miss. — A man running from Hinds County sheriff's deputies tried to get away by asking an off-duty police detective for a ride, according to authorities. Marco Jones was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Old Square Road by an off-duty robbery/homicide detective, according to Jackson police officials. The detective was driving his personal vehicle when Jones stopped him, police said.

JACKSON, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO