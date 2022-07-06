ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping kelp around in the Puget Sound

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an emergency unfolding out of sight, beneath the...

Have you heard the one about the crab and the underwater volcano?

Studying an underwater volcano is hard enough without a spider crab getting in the way. In an absolutely delightful field dispatch, Jes Burns of Oregon Public Broadcasting tells the story of a crab, some geologists just trying to set up their equipment, and a remotely operated vehicle named Jason that, from the sound of it, is locked in seemingly eternal crustacean combat.
Federal Ban Ends Decades of Mako Shark Fishing Fever in the Northeast

We’d suffered through eight hours with zero bites. Eight whole hours of watching balloons bob around in the swells, inhaling chum fumes, and roasting in the July sun. This is shark fishing, and when nothing’s happening, it can be a painful experience. At 5 p.m., I said “uncle,” and we started reeling in the lines. My friend Darren was cranking the short corner at a steady clip when he suddenly yelled out, “oh shit! Here we go!” A mako came screaming in behind the bluefish carcass being pulled along the surface. It sucked up the bait in a blink, Darren flipped the reel to “strike,” and the 150 pounder went airborne 10 feet behind my outboard. We were only 12 miles offshore looking to play catch-and-release with some brown and dusky sharks. A shot at a mako never crossed our minds, but there it was in all its glory, cartwheeling and ripping drag. Of all the fish that had been hooked on my boat, this one gave me the biggest adrenaline rush.
Eggy, Leggy Deep-Sea Squid Mom Toting Dazzling Offspring Skirt Is "Incredibly Rare" Sight

The cascading offspring skirt of a deep-sea squid was recently spotted at a depth of 1,390 meters (4,560 feet) in Monterey Bay, roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) off the coast of California. Described as an “incredibly rare sight” by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) who made the observation, the Bathyteuthis sp. squid mom is carrying hundreds of eggs that appear to glow under the remote operating vehicle (ROV), known as Doc Ricketts’, lights.
How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
Pair of ‘liver eating’ killer whales scare off great white shark population in South Africa

Two killer whales (orcas) are believed to have been "terrorising", killing and removing the internal organs of such a number of great white sharks that the predators are now avoiding territories they have dominated for many years, new research has found.The spate of attacks began in 2017, and since then, eight great white sharks have washed up on the shore following attacks by killer whales.Of those eight carcasses, seven of them had had their livers removed by whales, and some were missing their hearts.According to experts, the dead sharks’ wounds were "distinctively made by the same pair of orcas", who...
"Extinct" Giant Galapagos Tortoise Found Chilling Alone On Remote Volcanic Island

The only known members of the giant Galapagos tortoise species Chelonoidis phantasticus were found 113 years apart. In 1906, a solo male was found wandering around Fernandina Island, but that would be the last science saw of the species until 2019 when researchers stumbled across a second lone ranger: a 50-year-old female that’s been nicknamed Fernanda, who appears to be queen of her own island.
