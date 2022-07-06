ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Daenerys Could Brighten Your Day With Her Big Smile and Wagging Tail

By Brad
monrovianow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaenerys will brighten your day with her big smile and wagging tail! At nine years old, Daenerys has a calm and relaxed vibe, but is also quite active when she gets into play mode. Daenerys is extremely affectionate and loves...

www.monrovianow.com

NBC Los Angeles

Tail O' the Pup's Reopening News Is Frankly Exciting

Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

Person of Interest: Ryan Winkleman, A Prominent Member of the O.C. Birding Community

I started around 2010. I took some ornithology classes through UC Riverside extension, and then it became my hobby as well as my occupation. Before birds, I was focusing mainly on amphibians and reptiles. But birds are much more ubiquitous. There are 10,000 species in the world, and in California alone there are almost 700. So it became a fun challenge to learn them all.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Uno the mountain lion spotted in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - New video shows a recent sighting of Uno the mountain lion in Orange County. The video shared on Instagram by Orange County Outdoors shows Uno drinking from one of the water troughs put out for wildlife when there is a drought. "She disappeared from our cameras...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
chainstoreage.com

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park makes debut in SoCal Mall

For more than a dozen years, NBC has challenged top amateur athletes in the United States to compete against each other in high-flying obstacle courses and win a spot in the “American Ninja Warrior” finals in Las Vegas. Now slackers and hackers will get a chance to test...
SANTA ANA, CA
Secret LA

This Dive Bar Has Been Serving Beers And Sandwiches For 80 Years

Joe Jost’s first opened its doors in 1924 by—you guessed it—Joe Jost himself. This historic Long Beach spot was originally a barber shop, pool hall, and poker emporium. Once prohibition ended in 1934 though, Joe decided to start serving up beers and handmade sandwiches. The rest is history, and although you can no longer get a haircut here, you can certainly still count on their classics. Ice-cold beers on tap, freshly made sandwiches, pickled eggs, and their popular roasted peanuts. Beyond its food and drinks though, Joe Jost’s holds a special place in the heart of locals.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

LA’s First-Ever Vegan Butcher Shop Opens in Highland Park

Maciel Bañales Luna didn’t grow up like other kids in Durango, Mexico, a sparsely populated and densely forested state in the country’s northwest region. Her mother sought out plant-based cooking workshops, while her father preached the importance of conservation. Bañales Luna says that both of her parents’ personal interests were “ahead of their time,” but their influence on her education, career, and latest entrepreneurial venture is incalculable. Bañales Luna is opening Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop in Highland Park on Friday, July 8, along with her husband Joe Egender and business partner Dustin Lancaster. Maciel’s Plant Based Butcher & Deli brings together Mexican influences with classic deli touches, representing a culmination of Bañales Luna’s lifelong dedication to health, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

At LA’s Hottest Supper Club, A-List Musicians Perform While You Eat Caviar and Pasta

Click here to read the full article. On many nights, the hottest ticket in Los Angeles is a restaurant reservation. Verse, the Toluca Lake destination that 10-time Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin operates next to his storied Larrabee Studios, has some of LA’s most creative and delicious food. The restaurant is also an intimate music venue where Robin Thicke just finished a five-week Thursday-night residency that included a surprise duet with Lil Wayne on June 9. “The first thing I loved about Verse was the vibe, the look and the acoustics,” Thicke says. “We wanted to record a live album. And knowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

A preview of The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market

Brent Bolthouse, the founder of Bungalow Hospitality Group, joined us live with a preview of The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market. The Night Market takes place every Thursday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. until Sept. 1. Visit The Bungalow’s website for more information or follow on Instagram....
SANTA MONICA, CA
PLANetizen

Long Beach Opens New Water Playground

About a week ago, the City of Long Beach opened its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” This inflatable water park is free and open to the public, and is configured in a figure-eight shape to connect multiple floating play structures that include features such as a springboard, bouncer, monkey bars and other elements to encourage water play.
LONG BEACH, CA
thesfnews.com

Visit The Top Shopping Malls In Orange County

UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
monrovianow.com

Groundbreaking for Lucinda Garcia Park Renovations Saturday

Monrovia will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovations at Lucinda Garcia Park on Saturday, July 9 at 10 a.m. The $1.7 million project will expand the park by one-quarter acre to the west and add two playgrounds and five exercise stations, two demonstration gardens, improved walkways and lighting, signage about Lucinda Garcia and the history of the Red Car, a bike rack with a fixit station and new bottle fill drinking stations.
MONROVIA, CA

