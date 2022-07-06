ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Why it’s more likely insurance will cover your next hurricane evacuation

By Curt Sprang
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcNPg_0gVumWHQ00

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) — Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon says there’s a greater chance that insurance will cover your next hurricane evacuation, starting next year.

Donelon made the announcement Tuesday afternoon while reviewing some of the legislature’s latest laws that will impact the insurance industry.

Previously, most insurance companies required parish presidents to order evacuations before they would cover the costs. But during Hurricane Ida, by the time the storm’s course and strength were known, some parish leaders said that they did not have sufficient time to order evacuations. They feared people could be stuck in traffic as the worst part of the storm passed.

Now, instead of a mandatory evacuation, anytime the governor’s office declares a disaster or an emergency for parishes in a storm’s path, it will trigger insurance clauses to cover evacuations.

To read the legislation, click here.

The new law doesn’t take effect until January, so homeowners will have to ride out this hurricane season under the terms of their current insurance policies.

Donelon also announced new regluations to motivate more insurance companies to make bigger investments in their Louisiana business. Previously, a company had to prove it had $3 million in surplus before it could write policies in the state. Now, the state is increasing that surplus requirement — initially to $5 million, then $10 million — over a series of years.

Donelon doesn’t think the reserve amount will make that much of a difference in a company’s ability to pay claims. But it could convince the companies to protect their required investment and purchase reinsurance to cover their own losses following a major disaster.

After Hurricane Ida, six insurance companies in the state announced they were no longer solvent and could not pay for all of their customers’ losses.

“The reason that minimum capital in surplus is to have the owners of those companies have more — as I refer to it — skin in the game,” Donelon said during Tuesday’s news conference.

To read this new law click here.

The law takes effect August 1 of this year.

The new requirement is similar to a law that Florida enacted to deal with a similar issue in that state.

Donelon says that after Hurricane Ida, morethan 800k insurance claims were filed, and his office handled more than 7k complaints following Ida, Laura, Delta and Zeta.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

National mortgage rates drop for second week in a row, see how Louisiana compares

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— Though the U.S. economy continues to face struggles related to inflation, there is some good news on the real estate front. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac, says that as of Thursday, July 7, mortgage rates have dropped for the second week in a row with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 5.30%.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

La. Department of Insurance to give update on recent policy cancellations

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance gave an update on the recent policy cancellation in the state. The department will also give an overview of the Catastrophe Reform Package in the 2022 Legislative Session. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that the Louisiana Department of Insurance is ‘painfully aware’ of the challenges […]
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Two new Omicron subvariants discovered; experts warn of long COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU researchers at the Health Precision Medicine Lab announced that they have discovered two new Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 Tuesday. “There were four cases, three of which one apparently new subvariant and another one to another one,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, MD, Ph.D., LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab. “We don’t know whether these actually originated locally or we detected them locally but they came from somewhere else.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
99.9 KTDY

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donelon
WJTV 12

MDHS offers low income energy assistance for families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the temperatures rising in Mississippi, families could see an increase in their energy bills. According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides financial assistance to eligible households for managing costs associated with: Home energy bills Energy crisis Purchase, repair, or replacement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox8live.com

St. Tammany coroner warns of another possible COVID surge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner has put out a warning that the North Shore may be at risk for another COVID surge. Officials reported 320 new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, one of the highest new case rates in the state.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU Health detects two new Omicron subvariants in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Scientists in New Orleans have detected two new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Louisiana State University announced on Tuesday. According to the university, three cases of the BE.1 and one case of the BF.1 were discovered at the LSU Health Precision Medicine Lab after a series of tests conducted in late June. Researchers say the subvariants had not yet been detected in the United States until now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Evacuation#State Insurance#Insurance Policies
WDSU

Louisiana Workforce Commission's unemployment website now back online

The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced Tuesday that its unemployment website is now back up and operational. The HiRE website went offline for over a week. The website is used for Louisiana residents to file unemployment claims, search for jobs, and other functions. The Louisiana Workforce Commission said roughly 11,000 people...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
WDSU

Flooding continues to be a problem for St. Tammany Parish neighborhood

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Flooding in the Cross Gates subdivision in St. Tammany Parish has been an issue for years according to residents. “June of last year I had three inches in my house. That’s the worst I’ve had and that was at 12 inches of rain in four hours. I’m not sure anything could have kept up with that, but it didn’t help a lot here and there were a whole lot of houses that have problems, said Denis Barry on the worst flooding he has seen in the area.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy