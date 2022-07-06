ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Dealing with foot fracture

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Taylor said Tuesday's CT scan revealed a small fracture in his left foot, and he'll be placed on the injured...

www.cbssports.com

The Associated Press

Grichuk hits tiebreaking double in 9th, Rockies beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Randal Grichuk doubled to score Jose Iglesias with the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Thursday night. Iglesias led off the ninth inning with a sharp single to left against Mark Melancon (3-7). Grichuk’s drive into the gap was missed by diving center fielder Alek Thomas. Iglesias just beat the throw home with a headfirst slide. The Diamondbacks lost in the ninth inning for the second straight day after being tied after eight innings. Carlos Estevez (2-4) pitched a scoreless eighth for Colorado, striking out pinch-hitter Thomas with two out and two on. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 17th save. Carson Kelly drove in all three Arizona runs with a two-run homer in the second inning and a two-out single in the fourth.
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Bobblehead Of Dodgers Prospect Ryan Pepiot

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Ryan Pepiot made his MLB debut earlier this season and is still early into what’s expected to be a successful career, and it’s one that now includes a first bobblehead. FOCO released a limited-edition Ryan Pepiot bobblehead to commemorate the right-hander reaching the Majors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Activated Thursday

France (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. France sustained a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left elbow in late June but will rejoin the Mariners after spending just over the minimum of 10 days on the IL. The 27-year-old has posted strong results early in the year, slashing .316/.390/.476 with 10 homers, 45 RBI and 32 runs. He should reclaim an everyday role while Abraham Toro and Justin Upton see a decrease in playing time.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Austin Romine: Looks like new No. 1 catcher

Romine will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against Atlanta, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Romine is behind the plate for the third time in four games, and at least for the time being, he appears to have unseated Andrew Knizner as the Cardinals' preferred option at catcher while Yadier Molina (knee) remains on the injured list. In his first two games with St. Louis, Romine has gone 1-for-7 with a walk.
GLENDALE, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Day off Thursday

Thomas isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies. Thomas will get a breather after he went 1-for-8 with two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games. Daulton Varsho is shifting to center field while Jordan Luplow starts in right.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Riding pine Thursday

Blackmon isn't starting Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Blackmon is sitting for the second time in the last four matchups after he went 0-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts over the last two games. Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk are starting in the outfield from left to right while Kris Bryant serves as the designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Smacks sixth homer

Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Astros. Rivera, who has supplied a home run in both of his past two starts, will crack the lineup again in Thursday's series finale in Houston, manning third base and batting fifth. The 26-year-old should continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely lose out on a regular role against right-handers so long as Bobby Witt's hand injury doesn't force him to the 10-day injured list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jake Lamb
Person
Trayce Thompson
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner

Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched due to COVID-19 protocols

Pena was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The team notably hasn't placed Pena on the COVID-19-related injured list or indicated that he tested positive for the virus. He...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Justin Steele: Headed for paternity list

Steele did not travel with the team to Los Angeles while he awaits the birth of his child, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Steele has not officially been placed on the paternity list yet, but he will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Dodgers. The team has not announced a starter, though Drew Smyly (oblique) is among the top candidates.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tony Kemp not in lineup Tuesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kemp is being replaced in left field by Chad PInder versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 290 plate appearances this season, Kemp has a .213 batting average with a .569 OPS, 2...
OAKLAND, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Receives Wednesday off

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Smith started the past seven games and will receive a maintenance day for Wednesday's series finale versus Colorado. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Heads to bench Thursday

Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Since returning Monday from a stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain, Urias went 3-for-8 with two walks, two RBI and two runs in the Orioles' first three games of the week. He looks on track to serve as the Orioles' primary third baseman moving forward, but he'll take a seat in favor of Jonathan Arauz in the series opener with the Angels.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Riding pine Thursday

Carlson isn't starting Thursday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Carlson will get a rare day off after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last two games. Conner Capel, Lars Nootbaar and Juan Yepez are starting in the outfield from left to right.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

