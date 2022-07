NEW JERSEY (PIX11)— A suspect was shot by police responding to a stabbing in New Jersey on the Fourth of July, officials said. Officers were flagged down near 23rd Street and Bergenline Avenue in Union City at around 8 p.m. for a stabbing incident. The cops later found the suspect, Jesus Suazo, 58, and during the encounter, police shot him, authorities said. Suazo was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

UNION CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO