City of Lakewood announcement. The contractor will stripe the Gravelly/Nyanza intersection, the section of Nyanza that is north of Gravelly, and the section of Gravelly that is south of Nyanza the night of Tuesday, July 12. Work will require the road to be closed at Pacific Highway and in the roundabout, as was done for paving this section. The road will close at 8:00 p.m. and reopen at 6:00 a.m. the morning of July 13.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO