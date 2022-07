The euro flattened on Monday, staying near a five-year low against the U.S. dollar, as investors sought safety in the greenback amid worries about slowing global growth. The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout, in particular soaring food and energy inflation, has been a major drag on the euro, which has weakened more than 8% against the dollar this year. The difference between the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve response to higher inflation has also weighed on the euro.

