Oregon HS football prospects make college commitments in historic flurry

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4FsK_0gVuj9Pp00

The news began two weeks ago with Central Catholic tight end Riley Williams announcing he was transferring to IMG Academy (Florida).

Since that time, seven of the state's top football prospects - if you count "Williams to Miami" - have announced their college commitments.

That concentration of pledges has happened before around signing day, but never has the state seen so many top prospects come off the board so quickly in the summer.

Here's a look at each of the commitments:

Tualatin 3-star defensive end/linebacker Richie Anderson to Colorado State - No. 5 prospect in Oregon  (June 27)

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound edge-rusher committed to Colorado State over Montana State and Portland State, locking in his scholarship while his stock is still rising.

Still a possible Pac-12 target, Anderson racked up 7 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the Les Schwab Bowl, showcasing a skillset that appears to be evolving.

A new offer from the Pac-12 could change his recruitment should one of the Power 5 schools come calling.

West Linn 3-star quarterback Sam Leavitt to Washington State - No. 3 prospect in Oregon (July 2)

The top senior quarterback in the state of Oregon didn't take long to announce his commitment.

Less than a week after receiving a scholarship offer from Washington State, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal-caller made his decision.

Leavitt is expected to put up monster numbers for West Linn this fall after transferring from Westview.

Sheldon 3-star edge-rusher Teitum Tuioti to Oregon - No. 1 prospect in Oregon (July 2)

Riley Williams' departure to IMG Academy (followed by a Miami Hurricanes commitment) opened the No. 1 spot for the first time since the initial class of 2023 rankings.

Nebraska transplant Teitum Tuiopti, who moved to Eugene when his dad, Tony, accepted the defensive line coaching job at Oregon, easily claimed that vacancy.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge-rusher chose Oregon over offers from Boise State, California, Kansas State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and others.

Sprague 3-star athlete Drew Rodriguez to Colorado State - No. 6 prospect in Oregon (July 5)

One of the best two-way talents in the state of Oregon, wide receiver/safety/linebacker Drew Rodriguez may prove to be one of the state's biggest steals.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound playmaker committed to Colorado State over Montana State, Northern Colorado and Portland State.

"I took my official visit at the end of June," Rodriguez said. "I’m excited about coach Norvell’s vision with the program. I like the plan coach AP [linebackers coach] has for me."

Sherwood 3-star tight end Oliver Fisher to Boise State - No. 7 prospect in Oregon (July 5)

A rising prospect, Sherwood tight end Oliver Fisher generated plenty of interest at showcase events last month.

Less than a week ago that developed into an offer from Boise State.

On Tuesday, he locked in his commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound playmaker could rise up several spots in the state rankings before the end of the fall season.

Tualatin 3-star athlete Jack Wagner to Idaho - No. 14 prospect in Oregon (July 5)

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound signal-caller was a change-of-pace quarterback behind all-state selection Jackson Jones last fall, but is expected to emerge as one of the state's top offensive stars this fall.

He was already a top safety last season.

A future on either side of the ball in college is possible, but Idaho recruited him at the quarterback position, where he may be a hidden gem.

