KASSON, Minn.- Moviegoers in Kasson will soon need to find another cinema to go to temporarily. The Kasson State Theatre will close starting this weekend due to short staff and renovations. Owner Darin Steffl says most of his staff will be on vacation temporarily and the theatre will be getting a new roof, an improved bathroom and VIP theatre. the new roof will heat and cool the building better and the VIP suite will allow the theatre to show two movies at the same time. These aren't the only renovations coming to the theatre.

KASSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO