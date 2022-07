The Kern County Fire Department could issue 120 citations after deploying a drone to catch suspected users of illegal fireworks Sunday and Monday. These results must undergo review, however, the KCFD noted in a news release. From the total number of 120 potential citations, 100 resulted from drone use in the unincorporated areas of Bakersfield. Last year, 40 citations were issued during Independence Day weekend when firefighters did not have a drone, the county’s fire department added.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO