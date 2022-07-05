No Travel Advised in City of Sioux Falls, Power Lines Down, Flash Flooding
The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As...973kkrc.com
The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As...973kkrc.com
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0