MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cotillion may be unfamiliar to some people. Its purpose is to teach manners and etiquette, while also giving girls a chance to dress up and dance. Demetra Lock started Gorgeous Gifted Girls Cotillion seven years ago on Milwaukee's north side. It has all of the elements of a traditional cotillion -- the hair, the makeup, the dresses. But Lock is also focused on making sure her students know they're beautiful inside and out.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO