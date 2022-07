Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western nations that he's only just beginning with his internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine. Moscow launched the full-scale assault on Ukraine on February 24, drawing swift backlash from countries around the world. The U.S. and its NATO allies quickly rallied to support Kyiv with billions of dollars in humanitarian assistance and military aid as it defends itself against Putin's unprovoked aggression. While Russia largely failed in the initial weeks of the war, Moscow's forces have made gains in the eastern region of Ukraine in recent weeks.

